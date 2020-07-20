MUMBAI — Being a high-school drama that the youth and millennials could relate to, ALTBalaji’s “Puncchbeat” has one of the characters viewers simply cannot get enough of. And that is Harshita Gaur, who plays the role of Divyanka a.k.a. Dinky in the series. The actress has also got back to her passion for dancing, thanks to the show.
Gaur, a passionate dancer, had left dancing halfway, but resumed when she was offered the show. She now continues her dance journey after a year, going on to complete her Kathak by appearing for exams.
Says Gaur: “ “Puncchbeat” has always been a very special show for me. I play a character who is helpful, passionate, naughty and extremely truthful. I’d been learning Kathak, my favorite dance form, for many years now. Come to think of it, it was silly of me to leave it halfway. I’m glad that the dancing scenes and competition made me realize how much I miss and love dancing and made me go back to Kathak after a year.”
“PuncchBeat” is a high-school drama set in Dehra Dun. It chronicles the lives of students at Rosewood High, a prestigious school famous for boxing, dancing and discipline. The series stars Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma and Khushi Joshi.
