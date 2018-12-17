MUMBAI—After impressing the audience with its hard-hitting storyline, ALTBalaji’s “Home” has bagged an award at ITA (India Telly Awards), 2018.
The show revolves around the story of the Sethi family struggling to fight for their home against corrupt builders.
Supriya Pilgaonkar bagged an award for Best Actor Female Jury (Web) and Annu Kapoor for Best Actor Male Jury (Web). Ekta Kapoor along with father Jeetendra and actress Supriya Pilgoankar were present to receive the award.
Every Indian who dreams of having their own home will connect with Habib Faisal’s show. The web series is loosely based on true events revolving around the story about a housing society, where families lost their homes due to a crooked builder.
“Home” features Amol Parashar, Chetna Pande and Parikshit Sahani in pivotal roles as well.
HOME is a 12 episodes series, and all the episodes are streamed on the ALTBalaji app and website.
