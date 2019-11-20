MUMBAI — “Inside Edge 2” is the second season of the show that won an Emmy nomination for its previous run. It is a series created by Karan Anshuman and executive produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
In the next edition of the PPL, a volatile Vayu Raghavan (Tanuj Virwani) leads the Mumbai Mavericks to face their biggest adversary yet, the Haryana Hurricanes, who are led by a reinvented Arvind Vashisht (Angad Bedi).
But the teams must also counter colossal scandals that will rock the world of cricket. In the sport’s upper echelons, Zarina Malik (Richa Chadha) allies with Bhai-saab (Aamir Bashir), but those in the shadows threaten to destroy the very game they seek to control.
Building on the success of its International Emmy nomination last year, “Inside Edge 2” is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the PowerPlay League (PPL). Set in a landscape of sports, secrets, and scandals where selfishness is a virtue and sex, money, and power are mere means to an end, “Inside Edge” is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words, and takes no prisoners. Above all, “Inside Edge Season 2” is a story of passion, courage and love, and of the game beyond the game.
Joining the lead cast in Season 2 are Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi and Makrand Deshpande. The series returns with its stellar cast from Season 1, including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amit Sial and Sayani Gupta. Aakash Bhatia, Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh direct the new series.
