MUMBAI—The trailer of Amazon Prime Original’s “Four More Shots Please,” which showcases the lives of four imperfect women bound by a beautiful friendship, released Jan. 10.
Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers sent out a quirky invite keeping in sync with the show’s title that highlights how four friends bond over shots. The invite consisted of four quirky shot glasses each with a message and a compact powder.
The series stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo along with an ensemble cast comprising of Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, Lisa Ray and Milind Soman.
Written by Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra, the web series revolves around the lives of four very different women each fighting their battles and tackling life as it comes. Based in the southern tip of Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, these four friends get together every couple of days to binge talk and get smash drunk at their favorite garage bar, ‘Truck.’
Created in collaboration with Rangita Pritish Nandy, produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and directed by Anu Menon, the show is helmed by a predominantly women cast and crew. The series casts zero judgment or moral lessons and has no man swooping in to save our women at the end of the day – this is genuinely an equal world show!
The Prime Original series will be available exclusively for Prime members Jan. 25, 2019 across more than 200 countries and territories. Watch the trailer here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.