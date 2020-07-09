MUMBAI — “Shakuntala Devi,” the biopic on the Maths wizard, is directed by Anu Menon and stars Vidya Balan in the lead. Amazon Prime Video and Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the film starting July 31.
Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama also stars Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.
As we have been seeing now for over five years, the music director (s) is (are) not even mentioned. There was an era when this entity was so important he had a hand in the film’s commercial value and the opening it took. The b-o. Math, that is.
