Amazon Prime Video, in association with LIVE 1000 – a collective of artists, created a live operatic musical extravaganza with 1000 singers and instrumentalist coming together to perform the album of “The Forgotten Army – Azadi Ke Liye,” composed by musical maestro Pritam Chakraborty.
The iconic musical event created a Guinness World Record for “The Largest Indian Cinematic Music Band.” The operatic musical recital came together as the country geared up to celebrate its 70th Republic Day.
The music album for “The Forgotten Army - Azadi Ke Liye,” marks the digital debut of renowned music director Pritam and India’s much-loved playback singer Arijit Singh.
Created and directed by award-winning filmmaker Kabir Khan, “The Forgotten Army-Azaadi Ke Liye,” launched across 200 countries and territories on Jan. 24.
