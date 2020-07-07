MUMBAI — “Breathe: Into the Shadows” is a 12-part Amazon Original Series that follows a desperate father who will go to any lengths to find his missing daughter. Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer July 5.
The psychological crime thriller is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, created and directed by Mayank Sharma and stars Abhishek Bachchan in his digital debut. The Amazon Original Series also sees the return of acclaimed actor Amit Sadh as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. This original series also features one of South India’s leading actors, Nithya Menen, who makes her digital debut after hitting the Hindi screen with the super-hit “Mission Mangal” last year. Saiyami Kher has a prominent role.
Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the show starting Jul. 10 in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The trailer follows the journey of Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) as his wife and he delve into the case of their kidnapped daughter, Siya. A six year old girl is kidnapped by a mysterious masked man, who demands an unusual ransom. To save his daughter, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal must kill someone (now that’s similar to “Hostages”!).
Meanwhile, Kabir Sawant continues his pursuit for justice in the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime branch. A chaotic world of lies, deceit and mind games opens when Kabir is given charge of the investigation of the murders committed by Avinash. How far will Avinash go to find his missing daughter?
“There has been immense anticipation for the show since we revealed its first look. We are excited to tease the audience with what lies in store in this emotional; psychological thriller,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video. “The launch underscores our promise to provide Prime members with riveting, home-grown narratives that will appeal to audiences not just in India, but right across the world,” she added.
“Excitement around the new season of “Breathe” (the first one saw R. Madhavan in the lead) has been rapidly building ever since we dropped the first look of the series. With the trailer being launched today, we hope to take fans even closer to the new world and give them a glimpse of what lies in store. We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video,” said Vikram Malhotra, founder and chief executive officer, Abundantia Entertainment. “This show brings together some of the most exciting talent in the business, both in front of and behind the camera, and Abundantia Entertainment is proud to share this with the world.”
The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.
