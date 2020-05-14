MUMBAI — Shoojit Sircar’s quirky dramedy “Gulabo Sitabo,” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, will premiere across 200 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video Jun. 12.
“This is a slice-of life-dramedy that is a must-watch for families at home,” stated Amitabh Bachchan. “I was excited about my role since the first time Shoojit showed me the character’s look. It took me almost three hours each day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann.”
“Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries,” said the legendary actor.
Khurrana added, ““Gulabo Sitabo” is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit-da after “Vicky Donor.” Whatever I’m today is because of him and I’m happy that he made me a part of his vision again.”
“I also share screen space with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it’s a huge moment, it’s a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit-da made this happen and I will be indebted to him forever.”
“It has truly been an honor for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience. What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity—the fleeting moments of simple humor in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special. I hope audiences love the film and our chemistry when it premieres,” said Khurrana.
A quirky tale of two slimy, scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and with an agenda of his own, this is a Rising Sun Films production written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.
“At Amazon we’re listening to our customers, and working backwards from there,” said Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “ “Gulabo Sitabo” is one of the most anticipated films of the year. We are happy to exclusively premiere “Gulabo Sitabo” on Prime Video. It is the first step in our endeavor to bring superior cinematic experiences to our customer’s doorstep.”
“This is the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment,” said Sircar. “I am happy that a global audience will be able to watch our gritty dramedy and enjoy what the film has in store for them. “Gulabo Sitabo” is a quirky, light-hearted movie that the audience can enjoy with their families. It has been a wonderful experience working with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana on the film.”
“Indian audiences have been eagerly awaiting the release of “Gulabo Sitabo” and we are delighted that Amazon Prime Video will now be premiering the movie for our customers. The global release on Prime Video will ensure maximum reach and visibility for the film not just in India but around the world,” said Gaurav Gandhi, director and country general manager, Amazon Prime Video India.
