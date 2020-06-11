MUMBAI — As per the MoMagic Technologies’ “You and Mobile” survey, some key insights on mobile usage behavior among Indians have come to light.
Shedding light on video-streaming content consumption, the survey revealed that 24 percent of the respondents took monthly/ annual subscription of Amazon Prime Video. Hotstar is the second-most subscribed streaming platform, quite close at 20 percent, followed by Netflix at 15 percent. MX Player (a free streaming site) is placed fourth with 10 percent and the rest follow, which include Voot, ZEE5, ALTBalaji, SonyLIV and others.
From all this, it is clear that Netflix needs to do a big rethink on their Indian original and other content, ditto ZEE5 and Voot, for these two specialize in having paid premium segments to extract more money from consumers. A platform like MX Player, by contrast, offers wide variety for free and has made excellent progress in a little over a year.
