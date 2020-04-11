MUMBAI — Amazon Prime Video launched the music album of their original series “Four More Shots Please Season 2,” exclusively first for Prime members on Amazon Prime Music.
The album features seven new tracks and a remix each from Mikey McCleary and Darshan Raval. The album carries forward the show’s narrative, while providing the perfect score for each character’s individual story arcs. The soundtrack is created by Mikey McCleary, who created the tracks for the first season too.
The album includes an eclectic mix of genres spanning across peppy party numbers, ballads, romantic tracks that accentuate the emotional journey of the friendship among the four imperfect women, from romantic moments to soul-searching sojourns, character conflicts and the many moods of the show.
The album also includes new renditions of the first season’s popular title-track and anthem, as well as Darshan Rawal’s friendship ballad – “Yaara Teri Yaari” – both remixed by DJ Akhil Talreja. These special soundtracks are available on Amazon Prime Video and the songs will be first available on Amazon Prime Music for an ad-free music listening experience for a week before other music streaming services.
The other songs are “BackTogether” sung by Saachi Rajadhyaksha,”Jo Mera Dil Kare” by Kaprila Keishing, “Killin It” by Natania Lalwani, “Sixteen” by Medha Sahi, “Warning Signs” by Zoe Siddharth, “Your Body on my Body” by Natania Lalwani
The Amazon Original Series “Four More Shots Please!” Season 2 stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo along with an ensemble cast including Pratik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.
Season 2 revolves around how four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want. They will make new mistakes, but love each other a little more fiercely and choose themselves over society's expectations.
“Four More Shots Please!” is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Season 2 is directed by Nupur Asthana. The show will be streaming from April 17 on Amazon Prime Video.
