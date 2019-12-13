MUMBAI — Following the widespread international success of Amazon Original series such as “The Family Man,” “Made in Heaven,” “Mirzapur” and the Emmy- nominated show “Inside Edge,” Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for the worldwide streaming launch of its highly-anticipated web series “The Forgotten Army” to be released early January 2020 to mark the Republic Day of India.
“The Forgotten Army” chronicles the dynamic story of Lieutenant Sodhi and his army of heroic men and women fighting for Indian Independence during World War II as part of the Indian National Army. The INA was led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
The series is a researched and gripping tale of defiant patriotism and an attempt during World War II to rid India of British rule with the help of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. “The Forgotten Army” is the first story that will depict the journey and sacrifice of the Indian National Army from the point of view of its soldiers.
The series is being directed by Kabir Khan and marks his digital debut after big-screen blockbusters like “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” besides the globally-acclaimed “New York.”
The five-episode limited series has been tipped to be one of the most engrossing narratives of India’s modern history and Britain’s colonial history.
