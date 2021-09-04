MUMBAI — Amazon Prime Video released the music album of their web series, “Mumbai Diaries 26/11.” The music album consists of 10 tracks as follows: “Yeh Haalaath,” “Tu Dafn Bhi,” “Paar Hoga Tu,” “Mumbai Diaries Title Theme,” “Ananya’s Theme - Inner Strength,” “The Departed,” “The Aftermath,” “Flashing Back,” “Dia Theme - On Thin Ice,” and “Prophets of Doom.”
The tracks have been composed by Ashutosh Phatak. Lyrics for the first three songs are written by Neeraj Iyengar and they have been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Zara Khan (“Yeh Haalath”), Naseeruddin Shah and Altamash Faridi (“Tu Dafn Bhi”) and Anand Bhaskar (“Paar Hoga Tu”).
The tracks, which are in sync with the show’s theme, deliver impactful messages. The soundtrack was launched ahead of the show’s global premiere Sep. 9 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, “Mumbai Diaries 26/11” is a fictional medical drama set against the backdrop of 26/11 attacks and starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary and others. The series is an account of events that unfold in the emergency room of a government hospital, while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude. It brings to fore the stories of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff.
