MUMBAI — Launched in April 2020, the second season of the Amazon Original Series “Four More Shots Please!” is now the most-watched show from India on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 so far.
Within days of receiving immense praise, love and appreciation for the second season, Amazon Prime Video has announced today that fans can look forward to a third season of the Amazon Original Series.
Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd., Season 2 was directed by Nupur Asthana and headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo. Prime members in more than 200 countries and territories can binge-watch both seasons on Amazon Prime Video.
“The response to “Four More Shots Please!” has been phenomenal. It has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark,” said Aparna Purohit, head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video India. “We are thrilled to be associated with Pritish Nandy Communications and are looking forward to another groundbreaking season.”
“In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them, but all the while their friendship will be their driving force,” said Pritish Nandy, chairman, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.
“After the unconditional love received over two seasons not only from women but men as well, and together with Amazon Prime Video, we are pleased to bring our viewers a third season. The third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take forward their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship,” he said.
Devika Bhagat, who wrote seasons 1 and 2, returns to write season 3. Tannishtha Chatterjee, actor, writer and director, will direct all episodes of the new season while dialogues will be penned by Ishita Moitra again.
