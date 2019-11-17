MUMBAI — On the first anniversary of the launch of ‘Mirzapur’ (season one), Amazon Prime Video shared a sneak-peek into ‘Mirzapur’ season two. Interestingly, Pankaj Tripathi who plays Kaleen Bhaiya, also made his Instagram debut today.
Amazon Prime Video took to social media to share the teaser with the caption,
"season 2 ke aane wale toofan ka ehsaas ho raha hai na?
#HappyBirthdayMirzapur #Mirzapur2"
Sharing his excitement on the anniversary, Tripathi said, “It has been a year to “Mirzapur,” and what a year it has been! “Mirzapur” is the show that got me universal love and acclaim from the audience. The show has become iconic to the point that wherever I go, I hear fans addressing me as Kaleen Bhaiya.”
“Amazon Prime Video has presented the show in a fantastic manner. There’s a lot of anticipation among fans for the next season and I’m often asked when it will release. I too am excited about season two, so it is just fitting for me to make my Instagram debut on the first birthday of “Mirzapur” and give my and the show’s fans a little tease into what is to come!”
The show revolves around the journey of two brothers lured by the idea of power only to get consumed by it. The world of “Mirzapur” is an amped-up portrayal of India’s heartland and youth. It is a world replete with drugs, guns and lawlessness, where caste, power, egos, and tempers intersect and violence is the only way of life.
Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda are also in the cast.
Created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman, the web series is directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Media & Entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.