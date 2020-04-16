MUMBAI — If you are looking for a fun, masala film with lots of humor and ‘dialoguebaazi,’ “Fastey Fasaatey” delivers while also exploring romance in a moralistic society. Watch it for a fun love story and - laugh-out-loud moments.
Arpit Chaudhary, Karishma Sharma and Nachiket Narvekar star in the film, which marks the debut of all three, Narvekar being filmmaker N. Chandra’s son.
Set against the backdrop of a traditional family that wants to ‘forcibly’ hitch their son Aakash immediately while he tries to buy time to set his love life in order with a free spirited girl Anisha, the movie aims to be an entertainer.
Anisha has her own pursuits in life and is not thinking of getting married anytime soon. How Aakash walks the thin line with the help of his friend Dev and saves the day is what the story is about.
The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by Amit Agarwal.
