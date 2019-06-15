MUMBAI—A unique event was held for the new show on Star Plus, “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum,” was held Jun. 13 in the presence of the lead pair, Dipika Kakkar and Karan V. Grover, along with surgeons and other television actors.
Kakkar and Grover interacted with the medical fraternity along with well-known television actors, who all discussed the complexities of their respective professions, which marked a unique way of promotion.
The symposium took place in the heart of the city and had the presence of the Who’s Who of both professions. The other actresses present were Ada Khan, Rashmi Desai, Tanaaz Currim and Alisha Panwar alongside leading surgeons including Dr. Amandeep Gujral and Dr. Viral Desai.
The show, “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum” will have a new concept with a fresh take on love and relationships in contemporary times. It is a story of two characters from two different worlds, from two professions with their own busy lifestyles and schedules.
With a fresh pairing of Kakar and Grover, who play the characters of an actress and a surgeon respectively, the show talks about the difficulties of balancing personal life with professional, yet holding on to the romance.
Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the narrator in his first outing with the small screen, and he introduced the on-screen pair.
