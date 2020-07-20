MUMBAI — Grand ceremonies and a lot of madness: playing a Punjabi bride can in theory be a sheer delight. However, Anchal Singh, who played Teji Grewal in SonyLIV’s original “Undekhi,” begs to differ. Her unabashed and fearless character and the way it takes a heroic turn has earned her plaudits. But she confesses that she had a tough time playing her part.
Blame it on the freezing temperatures of Manali, but Singh’s bridal experience was nothing dream-like. She says, “It was indeed very difficult to wear the bridal outfit day in and day out for various days with lots of jewelry, make-up and hair. I had got real henna done on my hands. I remember whenever I had to walk, I had to lift my costume because it was too heavy. We had to wait for hours to get a perfect shot as there were hurdles while filming, like snow, no sunlight and rains. Despite the weather, what helped me was the undying spirit of Teji, which pushed me to the limits to shoot.”
Revisiting the magic and the divine energy of the mountains, Singh says, “I remember shivering while saying dialogues as well, because it was very cold over there and that led to a break in my voice. Then I discovered an idea of jumping a couple of times before a shot. It looked kind of funny but at least helped me get the warmth in my body to not shiver while giving a shot.”
