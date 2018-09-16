MUMBAI—On April 27, 1959, a dashing Parsi naval officer pumped three bullets from his revolver into a rich Sindhi businessman and then went and confessed his brutal crime to the police.
The infamous story of K.M. Nanavati vs. State of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India. ALT Balaji is set to present this trial case in an upcoming drama web series titled, “The Verdict –State Vs Nanavati,” wherein ace actor Angad Bedi will portray lawyer Karl Khandalvala. This 10-episode series will be directed by Shashant Shah.
On his collaboration with ALT Balaji, Bedi said, “After ‘Inside Edge,’ I was keen to do a show only if it ups the ante in terms of uniqueness of storyline. I heard the concept of this show, and it just blew my mind! Powerful and exceptional roles like these are what actors’ dreams are made of. You know, I have always believed that with Ekta one can expect the unexpected, and this is one of those cases. You would identify certain genres with her, but with ALTBalaji she will break every stereotype that ever existed.”
He added, “The story at its core is so powerful, and who wouldn’t take up the opportunity to play Karl Khandalawala, the experienced top criminal lawyer? It’s an interesting role, and I have already started preparing for it. I am so glad to have got this opportunity to work with Shashant Shah, who is going to direct this show."
Despite six decades, the story of the trial that revolved around infidelity, cold-blooded murder and patriotism, still grabs people’s attention. This 10-episode courtroom drama will be based on public records, newspaper articles of the time and interviews with people who have knowledge of the case.
While the result of the trial is now a known fact, it is the unfolding of the case that remains a matter of interest to the nation. ALTBalaji’s “The Verdict…” will have a host of theater veterans playing pivotal roles.
And yes, the story has been adapted twice already for the screen, by producer Sunil Dutt and director R.K. Nayyar as “Yeh Rastey Hain Pyar Ke” (1963), a modest success in those times when adultery was not accepted widely on screen, and “Rustom” (2016) produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Tinu Suresh Desae, which cracked the 100 crore milestone.
