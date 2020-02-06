MUMBAI — Team “Malang” made some interesting revelations on Zee TV’s Pro Music Countdown. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called “Pro Music Countdown” is hosted by RJ and social media influencer Siddharth Kanan.
The show presents super-hit songs in a never-seen-before chat-show format with the hottest celebrities getting up, close and personal about their career, romance and everything that’s brewing.
In the episode of the show featuring Anil Kapoor, the fun-loving actor spoke at
length about his experience of shooting for “Malang.” In fact, during this unfiltered
conversation, the actor talked about how he felt jealous of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s hot chemistry.
Said Kapoor, “Yes, I was definitely jealous of their hot chemistry. I too, would have loved to have a romantic angle in the movie—a heroine of my own. Having said that, I love how they look in the movie. In fact, I was the first one to compliment them. When the trailer was about to hit the screen, I had told them how everyone would go gaga about their chemistry, and lo and behold, they did!”
“Malang” releases Feb. 7.
