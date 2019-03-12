MUMBAI—“Main Bhi Ardhangini” is proving to be quite an entertainer with drama. The story will now go in the past where Madhav’s (Avinash Sachdev) and Chitra’s (Anjali Priya) love story will unravel. The viewers will see how Madhav and Chitra’s hearts first collided and how their love story began. Their first meet is a funny encounter as Chitra decides to test what sort of man Madhav is and disguises herself into an old woman.
Talking about the scene, the actress said “I have donned a look of an 80-year-old woman in an attempt to test Madhav when he’s on his way to meet me for the first time as a prospective husband. There is a cute and funny scene when Chitra’s cover is blown, and Madhav finds out that the woman is her.”
The weekday soap airs on &TV.
