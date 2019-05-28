MUMBAI—Ankit Narang is best known for portraying Soham Deshmukh on Zee TV’s popular show “Pavitra Rishta.” He started his career in 2011 with the role of Manan Sharma in the TV serial “Tum Dena Saath Mera.”
After shooting for “Pavitra Rishta,” Narang took a break for personal reasons and joined his dad’s business in Surat. He then received an offer from a new show that required him to gain weight. The target weight was 96 kilos. On successfully gaining weight, Narang was disappointed to realize that the serial was shelved, even before production started!
Narang was supposed to play the lead in the show. The biggest challenge he faced was pulling down all the additional kilos, and he took almost a year to do so. However, he was strong-willed and made sure he got back in shape. According to him, “While it was a challenge to get rid of the extra weight, I never let it come in my way, and while losing weight, I was doing the famous play ‘Court Marshal,’ as B.D. Kapoor.”
Narang, however, has no bitterness towards the producer, and they share a great relationship even today. He said, “Sometimes unfortunate things happen, and there is no one at fault. This is the only production house I am close to – these are the best people to work with, and I am dying to work with them again.”
Narang is currently portraying Sunny in the fantasy series “Divya Drishti” on Star Plus. Sunny is a young guy who has it all in life. Starring opposite Mansi Srivastava, he is the son of a rich business tycoon, who has a carefree attitude towards life. Said Narang, “The concept of the show is really intriguing, and I love my character. I am super excited and a little nervous, too, as I want it to be perfect.”
