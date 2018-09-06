MUMBAI— The entertainment quotient is surely going to go a notch higher in the coming weekend of Sony Entertainment Television’s “Indian Idol 10.” The leads of the film “Sui Dhaaga - Made In India” – Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma – came on the show. Dhawan and Sharma not only enjoyed the songs performed by the top 11 contestants but in-between, the aroma of ‘vada pav’ and strong ‘cutting chai’ took over the entire set, when the judges and guests had a one-of-a-kind ‘vada pav’ competition.
Dhawan and judge Neha Kakkar, who are addicts of this Mumbaiya street food, could not control themselves and ended up eating three or more ‘vada pavs.’ Sharma was seen helping Dhawan in eating more in the competition. Both the stars are normally figure-conscious and do not subscribe to oily food, but this was a fun sight to behold, said a spokesman in the unit.
In last week’s episodes, top 1990s singers Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik were guests and they recreated the 1990s era. They shared interesting stories from the ‘90s about their hit songs and judges Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani engaged in an ‘Antakshari’ duel with them. The contestants gave a tribute to the veterans that made Sanu nostalgic, and he expressed that he would love to come on the show again.
