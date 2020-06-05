An old web series, ‘Apharan Sabka Katega’ was first streamed December 2018. But does that matter when the show is so good, and in any case it is heading for a Season 2 soon?
As this review is meant to make all those, like me, who have missed this show (widely considered one of the best ever on the Hindi web arena) go visit it, my review, of necessity, will be brief. The show is best enjoyed by the viewer, and I am happy that it is one series where audience and critics were on the same page and it even won some awards and some more nominations among the best OTT work in that year.
Here’s a quick synopsis: Rudra Srivastava (Arunoday Singh), a senior inspector in Uttarakhand, has been framed, jailed and disgraced. Bereft of a job, he is lured into kidnapping a young daughter of a politician named Anusha (Monica Chaudhary), at her stepmother (Mahie Gill)'s request. The unique part: Anusha is part of the kidnapping plan to extort money from her father.
Meanwhile, Rudra’s cute wife Ranjana (Nidhi Singh) has to carry on with a moneyed merchant (Saanand Verma of “Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai” fame) in indulging his sexual urges for her livelihood. Rudra kidnaps Anusha, but while they are hiding, she is murdered. And then we find that her stepmother is not her stepmother at all. And the cops, along with the politician’s security officer Laxman Saxena (Varun Badola) are hot on his trail and he is on the run to be that one step ahead to prove his innocence and unravel the truth.
Fabulously enacted (Arunoday Singh is fantastic, as are Nidhi Singh and Saanand Verma) with a super denouement, it has good to excellent performances from the rest of the cast.
Badola doubles up as dialogues writer and is superlative in both capacities. The script is packed with continuous movement and high moments and in 12 episodes, there is never a dull second. We have the expletives (within limits) and sex (again within limits and in context) and some splendid action, especially in the last sequence at the police station when Rudra is arrested, and also in the climax.
The music is set in R.D. Burman mould and is well-done, The cinematography (Anil Katke and Vishal Sangwai) is of high standards and the editing (Jaskaran and Imran) even better. Sen Gupta’s direction is meticulous and skilled, and the terrific performances alone are enough to prove his mettle besides his command on the plot and his desire to involve audience attention (literally) at evry step.
Watch this one and you will want to wait for Season 2. With great expectations.
Rating: ****
Created and directed by: Siddharth Sen Gupta
Produced by: Siddharth Sen Gupta, Sandeep Sharma & Jyoti Sagar
Written by: Mohinder Pratap Singh & Varun Badola
Developed by: Ekta Kapoor
Music: Anuj Danait & Shivam Sengupta
Starring: Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, Nidhi Singh, Monica Chaudhary, Varun Badola, Saanand Verma, Neha Kaul, Pawan Chopra, Ram Sujan Singh, Surender Singh,Sanjay Batra,Nilesh Mamgain, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Shweta Rajput & others
