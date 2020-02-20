MUMBAI — “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” fame Apoorva Singh Chaudhary has once again collaborated with Star Plus for the ongoing show “Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.” The actress is happy for reuniting with the channel for an exciting show that revolves around supernatural activities and magic. Chaudhary will be seen sharing screen space with lead actor Vikram Singh Chauhan.
“I am equally excited and happy to play my character in “Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.” It’s going to be an altogether unique experience as I have never worked on any project with such an interesting and uncommon storyline. What we usually see on television is the clichéd saas-bahu drama, but this show is different from all that,” she said.
Chaudhary further stated, “I have always aimed to do versatile roles in my acting career and learn something new every single day. Luckily, I have received what I always wished for – good projects, great directors, very supportive teams and, of course, work satisfaction. “Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka” was one of those shows of which I have always wanted to be a part.”
The actress had earlier appeared in Zee’s “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.” Produced by Shoonya Square and directed by Vaibhav Singh, the show saw Chaudhary playing the parallel lead in a negative character. Besides, she was seen in “Agnifera” for &TV and the web series “Verdict.”
She worked as a theatre artiste for three years before stepping into the television industry. The actress worked with renowned actors like Kalki Koechlin, Sumeet Vyas, Avtar Gill, Arvind Gaur, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Kaul, Makrand Despande and others.
The Four Lions’ production, “Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka” tells the story of a rich magician Aman, who is cursed and possessed by a genie. However, he develops the strength to fight back after Roshni enters his life. The show recently completed 80 episodes.
