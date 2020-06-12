MUMBAI — Star Plus “Mahabharat” is having a re-run since the lockdown in March 2020. With the show now gearing up for its ultimate finale with the great war of Kurukshetra, Arav Chowdharry, who was acclaimed for his versatility when he played a young 25-year-old Devrat and then a 200 year-old Bhishma, even changed his “dialogue delivery” style and voice and earned appreciation.
Reminiscing the shoot day of the Kurukshetra war, he said, “I remember that while filming, we were hit by a sandstorm. The production house, keeping in mind the safety of the entire unit, stopped filming for a few hours as it was extremely difficult to see anything or breathe.”
“Considering we did not have a bank of episodes, the unit then decided to shoot under supervision, so all the dust you see on our faces during the sequence is real. I have thus learned to be humble and patient and never give up from my character of Bhishma. I am thankful to the makers, Star Plus, the team of writers under the supervision of Mr. Salim Khan for such a well-written role. It was the most memorable experience for me, be it the background score, the costume, the dialogues, the makeup and jewelry—everything was the best!”
