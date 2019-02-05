MUMBAI— Ashi Singh, who has been essaying the role of Naina in “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai” will soon be seen as a ‘90s bride. With #SameerNainaKiShaadi approaching soon, the cast and crew has started working on preparations for the wedding track. From getting the right look and feel of the ‘90s shaadi, the entire team has been working hard at it. For even though this is a reel wedding, the festivities are being done exactly like a real occasion.
The young actress, who had taken a few days off to attend a family wedding, ensured that she resumed work at the earliest. Keeping in mind that there are too many things that needs to be done, Singh being a thorough professional, returned a day prior to the actual date, so that the production team could plan the shoot without any hurdles.
Said Singh, “Everyone on the set has been working day in and day out to make this sequence something to remember. Since it is a ‘90s wedding, it takes time and effort to arrange things. I didn’t want to stress out the team, so I decided to cut my leave short. We are all really working towards make this a big day and the love that fans are showing is very encouraging. Plus, I am the bride, so I will take time to get in the groove!”
