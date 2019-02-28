MUMBAI— Ashnoor Kaur of Sony Entertainment Television’s show “Patiala Babes” has captured hearts with her character as Mini, a strong daughter who stands up against wrong and is a pillar of support for her mother.
The talented actress is not only dedicated to her work but equally devoted to her studies. Kaur will be appearing for her board examinations (Standard 10) this year, and we can only imagine how difficult it would have been for her to manage both work and studies with a busy work schedule.
Asked how she is coping, Kaur smiled and said, “With such a tight schedule of work, wherein you have to come in almost every day for shoots, it can be quite tedious to squeeze in time for studying. Also, the fact that I cannot attend lectures regularly makes it more difficult. I knew this wasn’t going to be easy, so I prepared for my exams way back. The shoots did not affect my studies. I won’t say I’m completely prepared, but I have been responsible enough to start and almost complete studying beforehand."
Kaur is on a break until her exams get done. The show’s team has been kind enough to set her shoot schedule in such a way that it will not affect her exam schedules.
Here’s wishing the feisty girl all the best.
