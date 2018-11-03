MUMBAI—“Patiala Babes,” a fresh story on a unique mother-daughter relationship, is to premiere soon. The show encapsulates a bond wherein the daughter gives wings to her mother and helps her look at life in another light. Ashnoor Kaur is essaying the role of a young Mini Mathur.
Recently, the chirpy television actress shot in the city of Patalia along with Paridhi Sharma, who will essay the role of Mini’s mother, Babita Khurrana, to shoot an interesting sequence for the show. Because the show is set in Patiala, the show is also being shot there.
While the shoot was on, a crowd of youngsters and local people were excited to see the shoot, and finding that Kaur was shooting, the crowd went berserk, and she was surrounded by fans requesting her for a selfie or autograph.
