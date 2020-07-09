‘Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side’ features a mammoth cast with a mammoth aim: to correlate Hindu scriptures and a psychopathic killer who is an astounding genius, and blend them both with forensic science.
On the face of it, an evil genius operating with his photographic memory in the realm of forensics and toxicology would lead you to think the obvious: that a man who randomly (and brutally) murders must be as good as the aces in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s team. And so, CBI experts like Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) and his one-time mentor Dhananjay Rajpoor a.k.a. DJ (Arshad Warsi) could well be the killers themselves. After all, the killer is a genius in the poisons he uses.
But there’s a snag: Nikhil has quit over a case and is now teaching forensics in the US, while we soon come to know that a disfigured and mutilated corpse is of DJ’s wife, on whom he himself has conducted the autopsy. This unique killer sends coordinates of every murder he does to Nikhil abroad, finally tempting him to come back to India and rejoin CBI, while his cyber expert wife Naina (Anupriya Goenka) decides to stay back with their daughter Riya (Ayyushi Mehta).
The murders make little sense, so random are they, and since DJ’s wife is one victim, the case is handed over to Nikhil. A series of technology-driven facts and deductions lead Nikhil to conclude that DJ is the killer, and he is arrested. DJ’s wife was having an affair, and was on the point of divorce and would have so many fights with him.
A back story pertains to a priest in Varanasi (Jayant Raina) who has suddenly and mysteriously drowned, and his son Shubh (Vishesh Bansal) has taken over as a teenage but ace conductor of religious rites of all hues. So is DJ the same grown-up Shubh, as he had actually murdered his father with a lethal chemical? Shubh has been born under a constellation (“nakshatra”) that makes him potentially evil, and his father treating him badly has ruined any chances of the boy veering towards the good and the noble. So is he this “Asur” (demon) serial killer?
Until episode 3 (of 8), “Asur” is like a world-class thriller, mixing the modern and the traditional—with frequent quotes from the Bhagwad Geeta and the Veds, and an emphasis on how a demon (Asur) and a good human being akin to God both reside in every human being.
However, from episode 4, things not only became progressively darker, but progressively illogical. I have always maintained that serious sagas have no place for illogic, and an absence of logic can be acceptable to, ironically, the thinking and astute mass audience, only in complete entertainers, a la Manmohan Desai, David Dhawan and Rohit Shetty.
The illogic and the holes in the script grow alarmingly, suddenly, and at a far greater speed than the murders! DJ, in jail, keeps ruminating, thinking, pondering, on the identity of the killer, and why his wife was also chosen. The very fact that the murders keep happening after his arrest (and no legal proceedings have been initiated all the while against him!) should exonerate him.
Instead, his boss (Pawan Chopra) and teammates led by Lolark (Sharib Hashmi), Nusrat, who is Nikhil’s ex-flame (Ridhi Dogra) and digital expert Rasool (Amey Wagh) not only consult him frequently in jail but even give him a fully-equipped office within the premises to continue the investigation!
By no means is this the only absurdity—it is only the biggest. The identity of Shubh, as shown in the end, baffles logic. Where has Shubh got all the funds needed for an army of supporters, his digital setups and even a gas chamber, how he manages an omnipresence, and how a trained CBI officer allows himself to be physically subjugated by his kidnapper of average build confounds me.
The coordinates of Nikhil when he is kidnapped are mentioned early on by a colleague, but no one seems to know anything about his whereabouts within minutes—was there a generalized short-term memory loss? When a subject for interrogation is challenging DJ to swallow poison in return for information, and though knowing the danger well, not one of his colleagues does anything except stare helplessly, and absurdly, what is being said in the interrogation room is not even heard outside! DJ has to call and give information from within, as he has locked the door from inside
Then Lolark goes to Varanasi and no one seems to miss him and ask him about it. A government site is hacked within minutes by Nikhil’s wife (now back in India) at the behest of the CBI. A man hides in a buried coffin, waiting for people to dig him out so that he can use poisonous chemicals and make them unconscious.
When Nikhil escapes from his makeshift prison, he does not bother to check his location and just cadges a lift. He waits to reach somewhere instead of revealing his identity to the driver and asking for his mobile to connect to headquarters, and even later, he seems to find only DJ worthy of calling. So when the call gets disconnected due to network issues, the CBI team is at square one.
I have mentioned only the major absurdities—the lesser ones run into dozens, suggesting a simplistic plot just to be trendily sensational yet dark and more than a bit gross to impress the global auds. The last episode, especially, is so sick that we have a small kid being sacrificed for no justified reason and a gruesome tragedy in another officer’s family as soon as his child is born.
Of course, it is a trendily open end, with Shubh free, of course, though there is a hint at DJ suspecting his identity even as he is now suspended for his previous misdeeds—he fabricated the evidence that nailed the guilty Shubh, see? How else can a sequel be made?
The performances are good to great: Barun Sobti has a likeable quality of seriousness and Arshad Warsi is classily fabulous. Sharib Hashmi impresses, so do Amey Wagh as Rasool and Vishesh Bansal as Shubh. Both of these wonderful actors score with their eyes.
It is amazing how a top-class premise can be bungled by wrong mindsets blended with complacent thoughtlessness. I will be frank—I was warned by two people I trusted NOT to watch the show, but so heavy was the vocal recommendation by many others that I decided to go in for it finally. And I now realized that too many non-thinking audiences are only impressed by form and technique. Sad for cinema, really.
You will not need no carpenter, as the Americans would put it, to drill holes galore into this script, and there is just a chance that some of the dark filmmakers would find this one too dark as well. Clearly, from the fourth episode, the planetary position of this show’s astrological stars made it tumble from world-class to almost below-average. Only the first three episodes, the performances, cinematography, some of the editing and background music and flashes of good direction thereafter lead to this rather generous rating I am giving it.
Rating: **1/2
Created by: Gaurav Shukla
Produced by: Tanveer Bookwala & Shashi Shekhar
Directed by: Oni Sen
Written by: Gaurav Shukla, Niren Bhatt, Eisha Chopra, Vibhu Kashyap, Abhijeet Khuman & Vinay Chhawal
Music: Dharam Bhatt
Starring: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Sharib Hashmi, Amey Wagh, Pawan Chopra, Vishesh Bansal, Gaurav Arora, Anvita Sudarshan, Nishank Verma, Archak Chhabra, Aditya Lal, Ayyushi Mehta, Deepak Qazir, Bondip Sarma, Jayant Raina, Sunayna Baile, Taranjit Kaur, Neha Vyas, Pranita Rajan, Sunil Raghuvanshi, Kailash Pal, Ekta Tiwari & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.