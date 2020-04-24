We all know that films that do not get sold find their way (some of them, that is) to streaming platforms. In today’s scenario, we will never come to know if “Ateet” came on ZEE5 because of this reason or because its producers chose not to wait to defer the release in movie halls when so many biggies will be crowding in once normalcy returns.
Nevertheless, ZEE5 has termed it one of their originals and we do not know why streaming platforms do not take basic care about things like cinematic quality.
Nevertheless, I have watched few thrillers that are so pointless: for one, it cannot decide whether it is a straight thriller, a horror drama or a social drama of a soldier who returns from the dead to his wife and daughter.
Ateet (that word means the ‘past’ and no one names a person with this name!) has lost his life, presumably, in an Army operation, and Vishwakarma (Sanjay Suri), his friend, decides to look after his colleague’s wife Jahnvi (Priyamani) and daughter Sanah (Deshna Dugad) by marrying the woman.
All’s well until Ateet returns and even accuses Vishwakarma of murdering him and betraying their platoon, as multiple soldiers were killed in an enemy ambush in coordinates given by the latter. Ateet hints that their common friend Nayab (Shakeel Khan) will never spare Vishwakarma and he just wants to be back with his wife and kid. Suddenly, the latter starts hallucinating as well.
Meanwhile, right from the beginning, eerie things are happening, and a Romeo-type philanderer is killed and later (totally needlessly) a lady. At interval pont, the film peaks in interest with Vishwakarma shooting himself. But the second half is extremely, irritatingly pointless, needlessly gruesome and, above all, absurd in all ways.
The locations are fabulous, and cinematographer Mukesh G. does a great job. Art director Senthilraghavan adds some appalling lighting in an army officer’s bungalow and spoils the show. The rest of the technical side is average, but the script and direction are not.
The performances are average as well, and Khandewal and Suri once again show their proclivity for picking up substandard stories. Priyamani is sincere, which is no doubt why she took up a comparatively decent role in such a silly film. The rest of the cast is just alright. But the film is not.
Rating: *
Produced by: Pramod Goyal, Anil Somani, Anup Todi & Ashish Wagh ...
Directed by: Tanuj Bhramar
Written by: Harsshil R. Patel
Music: Harish Sagane
Starring: Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Suri, Priyamani, Pradeep Velankar, Vipin Sharma, Deshna Dugad, Neha Bam, Shakeel Khan & others
