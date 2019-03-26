MUMBAI—After the iconic “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” hit the screens, as Raj and Simran, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol brought fun and a fresh intensity to romance. Raj plays his mandolin in the mustard fields even as Simran melts into his arms and they break into “Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam.” For a whole generation, Raj and Simran locked in embrace, and lost in their own world, has spelled “Love.”
Television has always been taking inspiration from cinema (note its plots, show named after hit films and titles also taken from cult songs) and re-enacting the sequence is an ode to this evergreen film.
&TV’s “Main Bhi Ardhangini” recreates the sequence for its viewers by bringing a dream-like sequence between Madhav (Avinash Sachdev) and Vaidehi (Aditi Rawat), where Madhav stands with his arms stretched out holding a mandolin in one hand, and Vaidehi runs towards him dressed in white.
Talking about this classic scene and re-enacting it, Sachdev said “This show has given me many memorable moments and sequences that I will cherish for a lifetime. First with ‘Bahubali’ and now with the most-loved ‘DDLJ,’ I feel absolutely blessed to have received such an opportunity, and I hope I have done justice to the scene.”
