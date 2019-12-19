MUMBAI — India’s No 1 Youth Entertainment Brand, MTV, now brings to you an enlivening journey of a boot-camp and a battle in its new unscripted offering – “Livon MTV Supermodel of the Year, Entertainment Partner Infinity by Harman.” Starting Dec. 22, this show will set out to give India its next Supermodel, who is much more that just our conventional idea of them.
“MTV Supermodel of the Year” is about a heady concoction of style and substance. Breaking the clichés around glam and good looks, this show will hunt for beauty that is unique, uninhibited and unconfined by perfection, all under the guidance of the best in the business.
Leading the panel is the ultimate fashionista Malaika Arora along with Milind Soman and leading fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who debuts as a judge for the first time on Indian television. With a ramp repertoire that includes the world’s biggest brands, India’s first female supermodel Ujjwala Raut will be mentoring the contestants for the first time along with fashion icon Anusha Dandekar joining in as anchor.
The show opens the floor to 10 aspiring supermodels across India, who will battle it out for the coveted title in a never-seen-before modeling boot-camp. The show also introduces the concept of Super Scoreboard, in which the judges will score the participants based on their performance in each episode. The girls are scored for their audition task and the cumulative scoring brings them closer to being a supermodel.
These aspiring girls will go through these unnerving challenges under the guidance of Raut and Dandekar, and get closer to the ultimate dream. There are no eliminations for the first few weeks, after which the show will witness weekly eliminations for the rest of the journey. The top three contestants will finally battle it out for the title of ‘Supermodel of The Year.’
Commenting on the launch, Arora said, “I’m excited to be on board for Supermodel of the Year. Fashion is close to my heart and I believe it is a perfect platform for all the fashion enthusiasts to come together and celebrate beauty in all its forms. The show brings some interesting formats that will give an edge to the aspiring models in their memorable journey. I’m sure it will prove to be an experience of a lifetime for all of us. I am looking forward to a super stylish run.”
Soman added, ““Supermodel of the Year” is a wonderful opportunity for all the talented models to unleash their sense of style in their own unique ways. The women of today are confident and have the potential to make their way through unnerving obstacles in this journey from a model to a Supermodel. We, as judges and mentors, are excited for this eventful ride.”
“As they say, there is always a first time! So here I am. I couldn’t have asked for a better platform than Supermodel of the Year to debut, as the show dwells on a genre that’s close to my heart. Beyond the arc-lights and perfect pictures, there is always a sense of qualms about the world of modeling.”
“This show will unfold those chapters and make the audience aware of the hard work that goes into becoming a Supermodel. I am really looking forward to sharing my insights with these young girls and hope it helps their journey. Given the tasks and fun format, Supermodel of the Year will surely break the clutter in the reality genre,” said Gupta.
Raut said, “It’s not often that you get to be on a show that changes the norms for fashion and beauty. From having a one of a kind boot-camp to a newer set of tasks, Supermodel of the Year promises to up the notch in reality shows. I’m glad to be a part of this platform that lets young aspiring girls celebrate their individuality. Here’s hoping that my insights will help them share their journey better and take them closer to their dream of being India’s next Supermodel.”
Host Dandekar concluded, “Supermodel of the Year stands out in its purpose to re-define existing norms of beauty. With an innovative boot-camp format, the show enables the models to prep up well for the ultimate title and imbibe the maximum from experts. I am really looking forward to meeting some of the most gorgeous and confident women and help them shape their journey in the world of fashion.”
