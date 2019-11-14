MUMBAI — Once again, it’s a grand celebratory win for &TV, as the channel celebrates immense love pouring in from the audience for two of its most popular shows, “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai” and “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.”
The actors of the two popular shows recently proved that they are not only the most talented but are also loved by the viewers. Winning the nation’s heart with their light-hearted humor and relatable content, the shows swept four accolades at the recent 19th Indian Television Academy Awards held in Indore.
“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai” has carved its niche in the television industry. The show stole the night by bagging the Best Television Show award in the Comedy category.
Expressing their emotion at this overwhelming moment, producers Sanjay Kohli and Benaifer Kohli said, “This has been one show on television that never leaves a dull moment for the audience. There are always new and fresh episodes that are being made to match up to the audiences’ viewing preferences. I am glad that our show has been awarded with such an honor.”
The show’s actors also won awards for their outstanding performances. Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi, won the Best Actress award and the actress said, “It’s an honor always to be recognized for your efforts and your talent. This award is not just a sign of my ultimate success but also a motivation for me to work harder and become the best version of myself.”
“It couldn’t have been better than this — to receive an award in my own hometown, Indore, and be recognized as one of the well-known actresses on Indian television.”
Like Angoori Bhabhi, the potbellied Daroga Happu Singh was not too far behind. Yogesh Tripathi, who has been ruling the television space with his act in the same show, and at the same time making the audiences laugh out with his comic antics in “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan,” bagged the Best Actor in a Supporting role award for “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.” And Himani Shivpuri a.k.a. Katori Amma received an award for Legendary Contribution to Television.
Talking about winning his first ITA award, Tripathi said, “It’s honestly quite a surreal and overwhelming moment for me. The journey of playing Happu Singh has been a long one and I am extremely delighted to have received this award. I never imagined back then that a dynamic and peripheral character like Happu could make such a difference to my life. I am grateful to every single person who has supported and loved Happu just the way he is and I hope to keep entertaining the audience just like I have.”
Talking about her big win, Shivpuri said, “I am overwhelmed to receive this honor. It’s been years since I have been working in the film and television industry and being recognized for the same is way beyond happiness. We artistes thrive on the audience’s love and to get that in the form of awards and recognition feels like life has come in a full circle.”
She emotionally added, “I am thankful for the time when I decided that I would be an actor. I am glad that I could sail through the hurdles that I had to face in my initial days and that they didn’t stop me from dreaming big and reaching here.”
“There are many people who I equally wish to share credit of my work with, that including all the incredible directors I have worked with all these years, my many co-stars and my parents, without whom none of this would ever be possible. I am thankful to my son who has supported and encouraged me and given me the reason to be at it even today. It’s all for my audience who believed in me then and still continue to believe in my work now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.