MUMBAI— &TV’s enormously popular show “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain” has yet again achieved a new milestone. Celebrations and excitement are in the air as the show completes 1000 episodes of endlessly entertaining the audience. To mark this occasion, the entire cast and crew along with the proud producers, celebrated this occasion with a cake-cutting along with a promise to keep the spirit of comedy and entertainment on the go.
Present were Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, Aasif Sheikh, Yogesh Tripathi, Salim Zaidi, Deepesh Bhan, and Vaibhav Mathur among others. Obviously absent was the other female lead, Saumya Tandon, who is pregnant.
Sharing his excitement on the completion of 1000 episodes with great pride, Aasif Sheikh a.k.a. Vibhuti Narayan Mishra said, “Being Vibhuti and experiencing every side of him on this show has been such an amazing journey and I am really glad our consistent hard work has paid off. Despite the several ups and downs and numerous hiccups, our show survived and has done tremendously well in this space today.”
He added, “Bringing this show to what it is has never been a one-man army job, but a combined effort and sweat of all those who worked day and night to make this show an audience’s favorite. Everyone from the director to the writer has supported me immensely in my creative thoughts and in ways to make Vibhuti one of the most loved characters of the viewers. Having reached so far, achieving one milestone after the other, we are still on our toes, and all of us want to go beyond all the paths that we have explored. Thanks to &TV for trusting our intuitions and believing in the talent of this show.”
