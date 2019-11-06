MUMBAI — Television actor Sidharth Shukla has been nominated for two weeks as punishment, after reportedly getting into a physical fight with TV actress Mahira Sharma in a task in the 13th season of "Bigg Boss.”
A source from "Bigg Boss" told IANS that Sidharth has got nominated for getting too aggressive during a task called the "Bigg Boss Transport.”
Social media platforms have been abuzz since Tuesday about Siddharth after he reportedly got into a physical fight with TV actress Mahira, who injured herself during a task on the daily show airing on Colors.
In a leaked promo of the episode, which is doing the rounds on social media, Sidharth is seen getting evicted for hurting Mahira while they were performing a task.
However, Siddharth's his fans don't seem to be in the mood to see him evicted: hashtags like #wesupportsidshukla and #sidhartshukla have been trending on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.