MUMBAI – Television actress Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner of “Bigg Boss” Season 14 in a star-studded grand finale that started Feb. 21 night and went into the early hours of Feb. 22.
Dilaik came into the reality show with a huge fan base she had earlier garnered with her roles in shows such as “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki” and “Chotti Bahu,” and she took home the Bigg Boss trophy plus Rs. 36 lakh.
Over 140 days of battle inside the house had seen Dilnaik maintain her position all along as a strong contender for the trophy. She defeated Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli in the grand finale.
The top five contestants were also seen performing before she was feted with the winner’s tag.
Dilnaik and Vaidya had a dance-off on the number, “Allah Duhai Hai” from Salman Khan’s “Race 3.”
The Bigg Boss 14 grand finale also saw a motley of Bollywood personalities such as Dharmendra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh, Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia adding glamor to the night.
Veteran actor Dhamendra, whom Khan tagged as “darling” of decades, “most handsome hero” and his favorite actor, entered the show on the number, “Yamla Pagla Deewana.”
While talking to the contestants and host, the 85-year-old veteran said: “I did not become an actor for fame. I saw Dilip saab and I saw the love. That is what I wanted."
Khan, Dharmendra and Sawant later re-enacted an iconic scene from “Sholay.”
Fatehi, who was a contestant in the ninth season, set the stage on fire with her performance on numbers like “O Saki Saki” and “Garmi.”
One of the highlights of the show was when Khan shook a leg with Fatehi. He was seen performing the hook steps of her hit dances such as “Dilbar” and “O Saki Saki” with her.
Also present at the finale were eliminated housemates Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Kashmira Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Shehzaad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
Friends and family of the top five housemates attended the grand finale, too.
Dilnaik said her only mantra was to touch everyone’s hearts with an honest game plan in the house, adding that she is already missing the house where she stayed for over 100 days.
“I had always prayed that I would reach the finale because my only mantra was that I want to touch everyone’s heart by living honestly. Winning the trophy was about ‘kismat ka khel.’ I had left it to destiny but when I meet the hard work it is the most beautiful thing that can ever happen,” Dilnaik told IANS.
The actress was the only contestant who completed a stay of almost five months in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Now that she returns home with the trophy, she is already missing the “Bigg Boss” house.
“I am missing the house. Now I feel that I can’t go back in, so the whole missing feeling is kicking in. I am actually missing the house already,” she said.
What does she plan to do with the amount she won on the show? “I have the trophy on my lap like my baby and I did not realize that I have got a winning amount, too! So, honestly, I don’t know what I will do,” she said.
Dilnaik has had her share of friends and foes in the house. Does she plan to be friends with former housemates out of the show?
“I am out with a clean slate and I am looking forward to building good and healthy relationships here onwards,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.