MUMBAI—Actor Karanvir Bohra, who has already got locked up inside the “Bigg Boss 12” house, has designed his own wardrobe for the show! In an industry wherein most actors source from designers and brands, Bohra has been wearing his own designs for quite some time, including in his most recent show “Judwaa.”
The actor revealed in the opening episode of the show that he is taking over 35 pairs of shoes as well as his own wardrobe in for the show. While we have seen a lot of girls like last year’s Hina Khan and previously Gauhar Khan make an impact through their styles, it looks like Bohra will be the first male to do so.
