MUMBAI — The identity of the participants in any season of “Bigg Boss” is kept a top secret, and generates much speculation. Finally, with the launch of the latest season Sept. 29, we now come to know the contestants that will face Salman Khan and the ever-anonymous Bigg Boss.
Here’s the list:
Siddhartha Dey: This guy actually wrote the first two episodes of “Bigg Boss” when it began! What’s more, he has been professionally associated in movies with the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas!
Siddharth Shukla: The “Dil Se Dil Tak” actor reportedly left that show on a sour note. Will this mark his return?
Abu Malik: Live show organizer Abu Malik has been dabbling in music (Ilike writing a song for “Mera Lahoo” way back in 1987) but basically earns his living with live shows. He is Anu Malik’s and Daboo Malik’s brother.
Paras Chhabra: He won “Splitsvilla 5” and did “Vighnaharta Ganesh.”
Asim Riaz: He’s a model, so let us see if he is a ‘model’ contestant as well!
Ashwini Koul: “Splitsvilla” and “Sadda Haq” fame Koul quit the new show “Tara From Satara.” Who says money is not everything?
Dalljiet Kaur: The hottie too left a show—“Guddan,” to make a name here.
Rashami Desai: Rashami Desai is entering the “Bigg Boss” house with an ex, Shukla (see above) just like with the theme in last times’ season. As we all know, she acts in serials.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee: The “Saath Nibhana Sathiya” fame actor is coming back to the small screen after quite a gap.
Arti Singh: She is Krushna Abhishek’s sister and thus Govinda’s niece. And that’s’ why she is here—to make her own identity that was not forged even after she did “Maayka,” a TV show.
Koena Mitra: She has been off-films for ages after a brief and not-too-successful fling (remember “Plan” et al?)
Shehnaaz Gill: She is a Punjabi singer and actor. Guess Punjabi music and light entertainment today are not easily separated.
Shefali Bagga: Show host Shefali Bagga is an interesting participant. She will make a change from the other performers.
Mahira Sharma: Her oeuvre includes soaps like “Naagin 3” and “Kundali Bhagya.” On the plus side, she also has featured in the delightful perennial “Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah.”
