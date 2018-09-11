MUMBAI—“Bigg Boss” Season 12 will premiere Sep. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT; while subsequent episodes will air Monday to Sunday at the same time-slot.
Saas-bahu dramas, mama-bhanja camaraderie, inseparable bonds, bade-chhote’s playful connection, a grandmother’s undying love for her – striking jodis such as these, since time immemorial, have always lightened our hearts and brightened audience spirits.
And now, putting them all under one roof and knocking at your doorstep is India’s No.1 Reality show – “Bigg Boss.” Equipped with daily tasks, weekly tasks, luxury tasks, secret tasks, special tasks and lucky tasks, “Bigg Boss 12,” in its 12th season will have yet another innovative theme – “Iss bar aa rahi hai interesting Jodi (This time, an interesting pair is coming).”
Amidst the dreamy setting of a beach, “Bigg Boss12” promises to pack a punch with its assorted couple jodis battling it out to survive 100 days under the constant glare of multiple cameras and host Salman Khan’s supervision.
Bringing the biggest non-fiction show of Hindi GEC space in its 12th season, Raj Nayak, chief operating officer, Viacom18 said, “‘Bigg Boss’ is a classic example of disruptive innovation. The show has not only earned us a loyal audience base over the years but has also earned us rich dividends in terms of our partnerships and alliances. Such is its success story that it has hit the right chords in whichever language in which it has been adapted.”
He added, “The concept has remarkable potential and through the years we have been able to improvise it with newer themes, newer elements and newer faces. The buzz for this season has been overwhelming. Our nine-year-long association with Salman Khan has been extremely gratifying and his charm and persona has only made the show larger than life. This year’s beach theme with ‘vichitra jodis’ will see some unique couples maneuver their way into the hearts of the viewers and not make them miss a single episode.”
Giving a deeper perspective on the season, Manisha Sharma, programming head – Aapka Colors, said, “We have a very good line-up of unusual pairings of family and friends from across India. It’s a challenge for us to take this show to newer heights every year since it is the most popular brand in the Hindi GEC space. Non-fiction content from us has always set a benchmark, and now with the success of ‘Dance Deewane’ and ‘Rising Star,’ our endeavor is to make this a chartbuster,
Returning as the host, Salman Khan said, “‘Bigg Boss’ is a show that not only the nation looks forward to, but even I look forward to it with equal gusto. Though I have been hosting it for eight years, every time it brings in a new experience for me and I make a few more connections. The theme ‘vichitra jodis’ is very amusing, and the vast array of couples that we have shortlisted will surely keep the viewers engrossed to the show. It’ll be fun to see whether the jodi’s have each other’s back or fall apart during the hard times.”
As the jodis get set to fight all odds and live together for 100 days, their lives will be filled with unique challenges and situations that will test their mettle and be an entertainment bonanza for the viewers. While only the strong-willed will survive, the others will need to give a tenacious fight to save themselves from eviction.
