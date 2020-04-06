MUMBAI — One of India’s leading English entertainment channels and home to the first and longest-running chat show in India, “Koffee with Karan,” Star World is set to bring back the explosion by airing once again episodes from all seasons of the show.
With Star World’s initiative “World from Home,” the channel urges people to stay home, stay safe, and while at it, binge-watch back-to-back episodes of the most loved chat show, from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12 for 12 hours a day! So go on a TV spree with your favorite show with no interruption.
Setting spirits high, this iconic show, for 15 years, “Koffee with Karan” has given fans a peak into the interesting lives of the ladies and gentlemen from the film industry. With host Karan Johar’s unmatched style and personal connects with his colleagues, the show gave actors and actresses a platform to bare their souls and unwind on the Koffee couch: like Shah Rukh Khan’s effortless charm, Priyanka Chopra (Jonas)’s journey into becoming an international superstar, or Alia Bhatt fight since her show debut goof-up to become a high performing and diverse actress.
With Johar’s usual tricks up his sleeve, his inquiring inquisitively about the stars’ personal lives, who’s seeing who, who hates who, and playing some fun games with celebrities, lighten up your mood as you binge-watch the re-runs.
