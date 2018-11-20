MUMBAI—Kunal Kemmu of “Golmaal 3” and “Go Goa Gone” fame is all set to make his debut on the small screen. He will be hosting a stand-up comedy show, titled “Kanpur Wale Khuranas,” starring Kapil Sharma’s erstwhile team of Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Upasna Singh. The show will obviously have celebrity guests.
Kemmu confirmed the news to a leading daily and is both excited and nervous because of the new space he is going to explore. Producers Neeti and Preeti Simoes are old friends.
The actor, who is married to Soha Ali Khan, wants to see how the new medium feels like. He made his lead debut in 2005 in Mohit Suri’s “Kalyug” and had earlier acted as a child in the Doordarshan TV series “Gul Gulshan Gulfaam” (1987), directed by Ved Rahi, followed by his film debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s movies “Sir” and “Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke” (1993).
