MUMBAI—Streaming from June 27 is the web’s first ever horror comedy series, “Booo…Sabki Phategi.” ALTBalaji is set to spook and tickle the funny bones of its audiences and trailer has just been dropped by the OTT platform. The series will see actors Tusshar and Mallika Sherawat sharing screen space after almost 17 years (after “Jeena Sirf Mere Liye” as a second lead of sorts, billed as Reema Lamba).
That’s not all; its stellar cast includes Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar from the “Golmaal” team, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Shefali Jariwala among many others. The series is directed by Farhad Samji.
The web series revolves around a group of friends who get together at an isolated resort. They soon discover that each one of them has a secret from their past. In a series of events, members of the group start turning up dead, one after the other, and turn into zombies. Manav, played by Tusshar, plays the most innocent guy in the group, who is the butt of all jokes. But there's more than meets the eye as he has an unseen mysterious side that nobody knows about. The group ignores all the paranormal activities taking place in this haunted resort including Haseena, played by Mallika Sherawat, the mysterious walking ghost trying to communicate with them.
Tusshar commented, “This is my digital debut, and I am really excited to associate with Farhad Samji. My character has a lot of fun elements and will definitely resonate with the youth. It's a comic take on a series of scary events and I hope that the audience enjoys watching it.”
Sherawat added, “I play a ghost for the first time and the makers have kept my look very interesting. This has been a fabulous opportunity to work with actors with such amazing comic timing like Sanjay Mishra, Kiku, Krishna and Tusshar. I feel the USP of the show is its stellar and amazing cast. I have totally enjoyed working with everybody on the set, and I am sure we will be able to make you laugh out loud along and yet spook you.”
