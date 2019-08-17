MUMBAI— “I am here to finally declare once and for all that breastfeeding is not a sexual act. It just isn’t!” thundered actress Mitaali Nag, who lashed out at celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani for comparing it to its sexual counterpart through one of her recent posts.
Nag expressed her displeasure on Facebook, saying, “Only a sick mind can compare the beauty of a mother breastfeeding her child to an act of sex... Sapna Moti Bhavnani has not only outraged a woman’s modesty with this post but also abused motherhood!!! All my fellow mommies and dear daddies and also my friends, can we expect a public apology from her???”
Mother to a cute little boy, Rudransh, Nag added, “The truth is that our society is obsessed with s-e-x. How can one use attach a sexual tenor to the beautiful act of breastfeeding? Women across the globe are celebrating International Breast-Feeding Week with various pictures of their own. Not only our government, but world organizations like UNICEF are promoting breastfeeding. Celebrities and influencers are doing their best to spread awareness among women about the importance of breastfeeding and how they should not be conscious about it. Celebrities have started campaigns demanding feeding spaces for mothers at public properties. Being an activist herself, she should aid such initiatives and not post something so embarrassing and obscene.”
Well said, Nag, it takes guts to take on a celebrity. Probably even more, if you are a celebrity too.
