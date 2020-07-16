This one could have been easily named “Absurdities: Out of the Shadows.” There’s nothing absurd, even ridiculous, that the creators (everyone responsible for its final shape other than the poor artistes and technicians!) have not junked in making this ridiculous sequel.
Does a thriller mean only moments of thrills or a strong base like a whopper story and a crackerjack screenplay? “Breathe…” can leave you breathless with the sheer enormity of its illogic and absurdities.
Dr. Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek A. Bachchan, say the credits) is a respected psychiatrist married to a five-star hotel’s chef Abha (Nithya Menen), and their six year-old daughter Siya (an adorable moppet as played by Ivana Kaur) is kidnapped. She is a juvenile diabetic. The cops are helpless and almost a year passes before the kidnapper calls and says that he does not want money but someone to be killed in return for Siya.
“He should be killed by his anger!” sayeth the man about the man he wants dead. And promptly, doc plans an elaborate murder and succeeds. Siya does not return, the kidnapper (wasting an iPad every time for a message delivered by courier) asks for a second killing of a harmless woman, a self-made lady and author, Natasha Grewal. She should be killed by lust, announces Mr. iPad, and so Avinash plans another one.
Oh, we forgot to tell you two things: one, he often helps cops in solving cases with his psychology insights, and two, these murders are shot live on the victim’s cameraphone and released on a TV channel from the doc’s laptop. IP Address, anyone? Let it go “Into The Shadows” for now!
We overlooked another piece of information: a very bright medical student, Gayatri (Resham Shrivardhan) is kidnapped before Siya—she has to take care of her and be her companion as they are incarcerated in a luxurious room with all comforts galore—for over a year! She has to be given insulin thrice a day, see?. How does the kidnapper know about this and why does he choose a medical student? Add up the math, think clearly and you will know the answer!
And doughty cop Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh, from the first installment of “Breathe”) is transferred to Delhi from Mumbai and given charge of the case, much to the chagrin of the local ace cop Zeba Rizvi (Shradha Kaul), who tries her best to get into the case by tarnishing Kabir’s already-part-disgraced image to her friends in the media, and other unthinkable things for a good cop. Apparently, Kabir had been involuntarily responsible for rendering Delhi resident Meghna (Prabitha Borthurkar) invalid during a work assignment.
Having completed the series, I still fail to see whether Meghna’s forced link to the case was necessary at all, and yes, the post-climax makes no sense whatsoever. A streetwalker, Shirley (Saiyami Kher, again selecting an atrocious assignment after “Mirziya” and “Choked”) also comes in.
We have a “sensational” revelation in Episode 5 (or is it 6? By that time, there is more than a restive feel!), in which we are introduced to the villain I have said you can easily guess. After that, comes a prolonged back story not only justifying him and his actions but also all the three (yes, three!) murders that have taken place. And the harmless victims are all huge culprits in the kidnapper’s moral book, though in actual fact, as per the story narrated, two can be called practically innocent.And we start wondering at the main issue? Why could he not have bumped them off by himself? Why kidnap and scar a kid and also detain an innocent medical student?) Never mind!
The climax is supremely gimmicky and the post-climax even more so. At the end, all we think of is the purposelessness of it all, and how a doctor and his wife mastermind elaborate murders with easy callousness so their daughter can come back alive, and why they have to be so brutal and viciously shot. Yes, the couple, on a murdering spree to save their daughter, has to keep one step ahead of the cops, and here too, we see neither thinking how they will feel once Siya is back!
Please note that these are just some of the absurdities—the rest, some whopping, cannot be revealed as they would be spoilers to those who still have not guessed what is going on and will watch the 12-episode mind-numbing marathon. To state that there is a grossly illogical and eerie similarity to the recent “Asur” is just one clue on one absurdity.
The light relief provided by Kabir’s assistant Prakash Kamble (Hrishikesh Joshi) and his finding an old flame in Delhi in Vrushali (Vibhawari Deshpande) is thankfully balanced by his adroit skills as a cop, propped up further by Joshi’s excellent performance. Shrikant Verma as the loyal-to-Kabir Delhi cop Jaiprakash is impressive too. Amit Sadh is superb as Kabir, and Shradha Kaul efficiently hateful as the dour Zeba.
Three others score high: Shruti Bapna as Natasha, Plabita Borthakur as Meghna and Kuljeet Singh as Pritpal Singh, while Resham Shrivardhan impresses as the determined Gayatri. Bachchan is impressive in parts, and Nithya just alright.
But the series is not.
Rating: **
Created by: Mayank Sharma and Abunduntia Entertainment
Directed by: Mayank Sharma
Written by: Bhavani Iyer, Arshad Sayed, Mayank Sharma & Vikram Tuli ...
Music: Karan Kulkarni & Alokananda Dasgupta
Starring: Abhishek A. Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, Ivana Kaur, Resham Shrivardhan, Hrishikesh Joshi, Shrikant Verma, Plabita Borthakur, Saiyami Kher.
Shradha Kaul, Nizhalgal Ravi, Varin Roopani, Vibhawari Deshpande, Pawan Singh, Shruti Bapna, Kuljeet Singh, Dwij Vala, Ravish Dumra, Gunit Cour & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.