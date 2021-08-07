MUMBAI — Aapka Colors’ “Dance Deewane” has been keeping viewers glued to the screen with some innovative and mind-boggling dance styles and performances. This week, the viewers are in a treat for a special theme, “Bachpan (Childhood)” that will take everyone down memory lane. While all other performances were great, the highlight of the night was the interpretive dance by contestants Aman Raj and Yogesh.
Everyone witnessed an extremely emotional moment after the performance of the duo on the song “Hamari Adhuri Kahani,” wherein they performed the story of an autistic boy and his brother. It was rather a touching and moving performance depicting the union and separation of two brothers, one of whom is in an institution.
The performance left the special guests of the show, brothers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi, speechless. The duo wept, and Mehndi congratulated Aman and Yogesh for the heart-wrenching performance.
He said, “There are many autistic and special children who are my fans in India and abroad, and I make sure to meet them whenever I can. They sing my songs, and in fact, their parents say that they obey them only after listening to my songs. I always tell everyone to listen to a famous “Gurbani,” which talks about managing children with special needs.”
