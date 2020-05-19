MUMBAI —Following the success of Amazon Original Series’ “Four More Shots Please Season 2,”Amazon Prime Video gave Twitteratis an opportunity to pen their favorite memories of friendship with #ShotsofFriendship.
The digital campaign received an engaging response from the entertainment industry, with Soha Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Mandira Bedi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shehnaaz Gill, Adah Sharma, Priya Malik, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J. reminiscing special moments with their friends on Twitter. This innovative opportunity for friends to immortalize their friendship with just a tweet is inspired by the unapologetically flawed girl gang, the special initiative aimed at bringing friends closer to cherish those everlasting memories, especially during the current times of social distancing.
The campaign received an overwhelming response with over 750 tweets generating over 21.5 million impressions within just a few days. Gauahar Khan, popular Indian author Durjoy Datta, social media star Janice Sequeira and radio sensation RJ Malishka.
The fond memories shared by audiences and viewers alike via tweets are now being published in a first of its kind virtual coffee-table book, available on www.shotsoffriendship.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.