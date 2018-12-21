MUMBAI— A ‘Fashion Show for Special Souls’ was an initiative of the Lions’ Club of Juhu and Leo Club of Juhu. The cause of the specially-abled children and youth has been very close to the heart of the clubs.
Audiologist-speech therapist Lion Devangi Dalal had been instrumental in the organizing and execution of this special show. Powered by Hotel Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, the hearing-impaired kids from Sadhana Vidyalaya, supported by Josh Foundation, the mentally-challenged kids from Dilkhush Special School, the physically-handicapped kids from Little Angel School, Khar, including blind girls, supported by NAB, were a part of this special ramp walk with celebrities such as Aditi Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Rishina Kandhari, Shadaab Faridi, Manisha Saxena, Kiran Rajput among others including club members.
The man behind choreography and the clothing designs was celebrity designer Aashish Dwyer. “Let’s do away with myths and misconceptions dealing with any handicap. Let’s give them a quality life by enhancing their potentials. Let’s learn to live life as bliss and learn to face challenges like them. They’re a part of our society and let us get together in nurturing a better future for them,” said president Lion Raj Wankawalla. Lions Rajesh Rasania, Mamta Parekh and Riddhish Shah were also present.
The specially-abled kids defied all odds, limitations and taboos from society to develop into gifted individuals. The event showcased that they are second to none, as they walked the ramp, hand-in-hand, with celebrities and members.
Dalal had the final word: “Every individual, whether normal or handicapped, has the potential to do something extraordinary. We just need to help them explore it so they can do better than normal individuals. In today’s world, moral support and security is crucial. The feeling of someone being there for you itself makes an individual more confident. This is my thought process.”
