MUMBAI — Model-turned-actor Azhaar Khan plays Celina Jaitly Haag’s boyfriend in the film “Season's Greetings,” directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee as a tribute to legendary filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh.
Khan says “It is thanks to my director Ram Kamal and my leading lady Celina that we have United Nations Free and Equal supporting our film, I had gay friends in my school and college, but I never had an opportunity to interact with transgenders in my life. This film is all about hope and happiness.”
He goes on, “When you see the film, you will realize that every character in his or her own way is trying to bring in certain changes in society. Maybe it is not underlined, but the nuances are there. I am sure people like Usmaan and Romita exist in our society. It’s so relatable that you will feel emotionally connected with all of them.”
The film has been critically acclaimed at various national and international film festivals, including the prestigious Cardiff International Film Festival and Rajasthan International Film Festival, early this year.
The film marks the return of Jaitley after marriage and motherhood. It revolves around a mother-daughter relationship, which ends with a twist. Lillette Dubey plays the mother, while Jaitley is the daughter. Transgender actor Shree Ghatak plays the role of Chapala, the house-help.
Produced by Aritra Das and Shailendra Kumar for Assorted Motion Pictures and SS1 Entertainment respectively, the film has been shot extensively in Kolkata. It has music by Shailendra Sayanti and marks the debut of Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu as playback singer. Two other tracks are rendered by Sayani Palit and Sarbani Mukherjee, Ram Kamal’s wife. The first look of the film had been launched by Amitabh Bachchan.
Producer Aritra Das says, “I am overwhelmed because this will be our second release. It takes a lot to make a feature and then release it on the right platform. Though the time is gloomy and people are locked down at home, I feel that this film will bring a smile to their faces.”
Jaitly, who is currently living with her husband and kids in Austria, was overwhelmed with the news. She says, “I thank ZEE5 and my director Ram Kamal for making this wonderful film. I trusted Ram Kamal and his way of storytelling. This is a very special one for all of us, and I am sure Ritu-da (Rituparno Ghosh) will be happy with this homage. When we were filming this one, we would have never imagined that a mutant flu virus could sabotage the pre-release promotions. Life is unpredictable, but we have decided to continue to see the promise of spring in the depth of winters and are sure our film will be exactly what you need to keep your spirits entertained in this global lockdown.”
Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India says, “We are extremely happy to have author-turned-filmmaker Ram Kamal’s Hindi feature film We are happy to announce that “Season’s Greetings” will be a part of the ZEE5 Short Film Festival, with eight other distinctive films across genres that will be released on Apr. 15 as well. “Season’s Greetings” deals with human emotions, interwoven with many contemporary social aspects that one needs to address and has powerful performances by Celina Jaitly Haag and Lillette Dubey.”
“Season’s Greetings” will be streaming on ZEE5 from April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.