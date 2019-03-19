MUMBAI—Television actor Chandan Madan is set to be a part of “Mere Sai” on Sony Entertainment Television. He will be portraying Srikant, a teacher by profession who comes to Shirdi’s school to teach. Chiu Tai is a widow and is facing challenges because of that. Srikant, a learned man who is privy to her hardships, will form a special bond with her and help her overcome it.
“Mere Sai” has always addressed issues that are prominent in for society and, through this track, the show will address the fact that a bond can be formed between any two people, and how Sai Baba helps to form a family despite the taboos attached.
Madan said, “My character doesn’t like the way people are behaving with Chiu Tai. My family and I are Sai Baba followers in real life, and when I got this offer, I immediately accepted the role. The good part about ‘Mere Sai’ is that it looks very real and nothing is compromised when it comes to costume and language.”
