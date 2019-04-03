MUMBAI—When the storyteller of “Mahabharata” procured the IP rights of his historical and big-budgeted mega series “Porus,” this man, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, walked down terrain that no other producer in India has done so far.
After being sold to over 13 countries, the makers of “Porus” smoothly extended it to its new chapter, retelling the story of the warrior and his camaraderie with India's biggest philosopher Chanakya with the show “Chandragupta Maurya.”
Starring Kartikey Malviya, Tarun Khanna, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Sneha Wagh, “Chandragupta Maurya” achieved a milestone by completing 100 episodes recently. The actors and the makers took this as a reason to have a little party on the sets in the middle of an intense war sequence and got together for an intimate meal followed by a cake-cutting and pictures taken for their social media.
A product of a team that wants to give a movie like experience, the serial recently gained steam with the biggest war sequence showcased on Indian television, akin to a larger-than-life action drama film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.